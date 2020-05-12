Listen Live Sports

The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

May 12, 2020 3:48 pm
 
Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1.Minecraft, Mojang

2. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

3. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

4. TouchRetouch, ADVA Soft GmbH

5. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

6. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Rockstar Games

7. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

8. The Game of Life, Marmalade Game Studio

9. NBA 2K20, 2K

10. Ultimate Custom Night, Clickteam, LLC

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

2. TikTok – Make Your Day, TikTok Inc.

3. YouTube: Watch, Listen Stream, Google LLC

4. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

5. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

6. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

7. Bead Sort, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD

8. Google Meet, Google LLC

9. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

10. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3.Notability, Ginger Labs

4. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

5. Ultimate Custom Night, Clickteam, LLC

6. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

7. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

8. Human: Fall Flat, 505 Games (US), Inc.

9. Duet Display, Duet, Inc.

10. The Game of Life, Marmalade Game Studio

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom

2. ASMR Slicing Crazy Labs

3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream Google LLC

4. Disney+, Disney

5. TikTok – Make Your Day, TikTok Inc.

6. Google Meet, Google LLC

7. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

8. Google Chrome, Google LLC

9. Roblox Roblox Corporation

10. SONIC AT THE OLYMPIC GAMES, SEGA

