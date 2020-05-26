Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Technology News
 
...

The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

May 26, 2020 12:17 pm
 
1 min read
      

App Store

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

Advertisement

3. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

        Insight by LookingGlass: Learn how CTIIC and the Cyber Threat Framework are creating a common lexicon for agencies to understand security threats in this free webinar.

4. TouchRetouch, ADVA Soft GmbH

5. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

6. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

7. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Rockstar Games

8. Forest – Stay focused, SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.

9. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

        Let a dedicated public servant know how much you appreciate them this month through our 2nd annual May We Say Thank You campaign

10. FlickType Keyboard, Kpaw, LLC

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

2. TikTok – Make Your Day, TikTok Inc.

3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

4. Recharge Please! – Puzzle Game, Geisha Tokyo Inc.

5. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

6. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

7. Messenge,r Facebook, Inc.

8. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

9. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

10. Amazon – Shopping made easy AMZN, Mobile LLC

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. Notability, Ginger Labs

4. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

5. Ultimate Custom Night, Clickteam, LLC

6. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

7. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

8. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

9. Terraria, 505 Games (US), Inc.

10. Human: Fall Flat, 505 Games (US), Inc.

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

2. Recharge Please! – Puzzle Game, Geisha Tokyo Inc.

3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

4. TikTok – Make Your Day, TikTok Inc.

5. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

6. Tower Run – Grow Your Tower, Voodoo

7. Disney+, Disney

8. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

9. SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off, Tilting Point

10. Google Chrome, Google LLC

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Media News Technology News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|23 DigiMarCon Cruise 2020 - Digital...
5|27 Selling New Tech To DOD
5|30 CFMA's Annual Conference &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

In-flight refueling with style

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system