The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

June 2, 2020 11:39 am
 
Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

3. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

4. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

5. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

6. TouchRetouch, ADVA Soft GmbH

7. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

8. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Rockstar Games

9. FlickType Keyboard, Kpaw, LLC

10. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Zynn, Qianyun Zhao

2. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

3. TikTok – Make Your Day, TikTok Inc.

4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

5. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

6. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

7. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

8. HBO Max: Stream TV & Movies, WarnerMedia

9. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

10. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

4. Notability, Ginger Labs

5. Ultimate Custom Night Clickteam, LLC

6. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

7. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

8. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

9. Human: Fall Flat 505 Games (US), Inc.

10. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

2. Recharge Please! – Puzzle Game, Geisha Tokyo Inc.

3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

4. HBO Max: Stream TV & Movies, WarnerMedia

5. TikTok – Make Your Day, TikTok Inc.

6. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

7. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

8. Disney+, Disney

9. Save The Girl!, Lion Studios

10. Google Chrome, Google LLC

