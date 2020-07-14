Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Technology News
 
...

The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

July 14, 2020 12:17 pm
 
< a min read
      

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

3. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

Advertisement

4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technology experts reveal the challenges and opportunities with edge computing in this exclusive executive briefing.

5. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. Dark Sky Weather, Apple

8. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

9. True Skate, True Axis

10. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Beat Blade: Dash Dance, 耀素 卢

2. Doctor Care!, RUBY OYUN VE YAZILIM DANISMANLIK

3. Tie Dye, Crazy Labs

4. byte app, Byte Inc.

5. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

6. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

7. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

8. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

9. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

10. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

4. Notability, Ginger Labs

5. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

6. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

7. Ultimate Custom Night, Clickteam, LLC

8. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

9. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

10. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Tie Dye, Crazy Labs

2. Doctor Care!, RUBY OYUN VE YAZILIM DANISMANLIK

3. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

4. Disney+, Disney

5. Pocket Sniper!, JPGroup

6. Murder Hornet!, Lion Studios

7. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

8. Line Up: Draw the Criminal, Kwalee Ltd

9. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

10. Tie N Dye, Voodoo

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Media News Technology News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|17 Regimental Signal Ball
7|20 2nd DoD Hypersonic Capabilities...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Crews fight fire on USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego