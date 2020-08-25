Listen Live Sports

Wisconsin woman sentenced for trying to help Islamic State

August 25, 2020 6:06 pm
 
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Wisconsin woman accused of trying to plan terrorist attacks using hacked social media accounts has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison.

Waheba Issa Dais, 48, of Cudahy, pleaded guilty last year to one count of providing material support to terrorists. She was sentenced Monday to 90 months in prison.

Prosecutors say the mother of seven tried to recruit people to carry out attacks for the Islamic State, and provided them with information on how to make explosives and poisons, including a detailed recipe for the toxin Ricin.

The FBI said its investigation found that Dais used hacked social media accounts to discuss possible attacks with self-proclaimed members of the Islamic State group, Authorities never connected her to any attack plots, but U.S. Attorney Matthew Krueger noted the seriousness of her crimes in a statement released Tuesday.

“Dais not only personally pledged her allegiance to a terrorist organization but took steps designed to help others cause death and destruction around the world,” Krueger said.

The Associated Press

