Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Technology News
 
...

The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

September 22, 2020 1:14 pm
 
< a min read
      

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

Advertisement

4. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

        Insight by Lookout: Learn the steps CIOs from the VA, NSF and the Drug Enforcement Administration in the Justice Department took to achieve the balance of security and accessibility as employees worked outside the office in this exclusive ebook.

5. Photo Widget, Francis Bonnin

6. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

7. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

8. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

9. True Skate, True Axis

10. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Widgetsmith, Cross Forward Consulting, LLC

2. Among Us!, Innersloth LLC

3. Color Widgets, MM Apps, Inc.

4. Photo Widget : Simple, Hyoungbin Kook

5. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

6. Steve – The Jumping Dinosaur!, Ivan De Cabo

7. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

8. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

9. Gmail – Email, by Google

10. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

4. Notability, Ginger Labs

5. Toca Life: Neighborhood, Toca Boca AB

6. Toca Life: Hospital, Toca Boca AB

7. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

8. Toca Life: Vacation, Toca Boca AB

9. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

10. XtraMath, XtraMath

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Among Us!, InnerSloth LLC

2. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

4. Google Chrome, Google LLC

5. Google Classroom, Google LLC

6. Google Meet, Google LLC

7. Widgetsmith, Cross Forward Consulting LLC

8. Netfllix, Netflix Inc.

9. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

10. RacerKing, Small Beautiful

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Media News Technology News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
9|29 Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit
9|30 2nd Annual Human Performance and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy conducts joint operations with Royal Air Force in Black Sea