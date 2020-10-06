On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

By The Associated Press
October 6, 2020 3:30 pm
< a min read
      

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

3. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

4. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. Monkey Video Chat – Live Chat

9. True Skate, True Axis

10. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Rockstar Games

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Among Us!, Innersloth LLC

2. Widgetsmith, Cross Forward Consulting, LLC

3. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

4. Acrylic Nails!, Crazy Labs

5. Color Widgets, MM Apps, Inc.

6. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

7. Discord – Talk, Chat, Hang Out, Discord, Inc.

8. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

9. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

10. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

4. Notability, Ginger Labs

5. Toca Life: Hospital, Toca Boca AB

6. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

7. Toca Life: Neighborhood, Toca Boca AB

8. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

9. Toca Life: Vacation, Toca Boca AB

10. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Among Us!, InnerSloth LLC

2. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

3. Acrylic Nails!, Crazy Labs

4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

5. Beat Blader 3D, Amanotes Pte. Ltd.

6. Papers Grade, Please!, Lion Studios

7. Google Chrome, Google LLC

8. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

9. Genshin Impact, miHoYo Limited

10. Disney+, Disney

