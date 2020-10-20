On Air: Encounter
The top iPhone and iPad apps on Apple App Store

By The Associated Press
October 20, 2020 12:45 pm
Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

5. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

6. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

7. TouchRetouch, ADVA Soft GmbH

8. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

9. True Skate, True Axis

10.Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Among Us!, Innersloth LLC

2. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

3. Chat Master!, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD

4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

5. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

6. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

7. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

8. Discord – Talk, Chat, Hang Out, Discord, Inc.

9. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

10. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

4. Notability, Ginger Labs

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

8. Toca Life: Hospital, Toca Boca AB

9. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

10. Toca Life: Neighborhood, Toca Boca AB

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Among Us!, InnerSloth LLC

2. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

3. Acrylic Nails!, Crazy Labs

4. Stair Run, Voodoo

5. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

6. Chat Master!, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD

7. Google Chrome, Google LLC

8. Papers Grade Please!, Lion Studios

9. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

10. Disney+, Disney

