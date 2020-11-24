On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Main Danish news agency offline following hacking attack

By The Associated Press
November 24, 2020 9:40 am
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s biggest news agency that delivers text and photos to Danish media was knocked offline following a hacking attack Tuesday.

“Ritzau has been the target of a hacker attack early this morning. It appears to be a professional attack,” the news agency’s CEO Lars Vesterloekke said. “We have now chosen to shut down all our servers because we were unsure how much damage the attack could cause.”

Email and telephones were down and news was instead sent out via an emergency email system. It was unclear who was behind the attack and when the agency would be back online.

Since 1866, Copenhagen-based Ritzau has distributed information and produced news for Danish media, organizations and companies.

