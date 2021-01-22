On Air: Business of Government Hour
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Technology News

YouTube bans German channel that spread virus misinformation

By The Associated Press
January 22, 2021 1:12 pm
< a min read
      

BERLIN (AP) — Google says it has banned a prominent German user of its YouTube video platform who had repeatedly posted false claims about the coronavirus outbreak.

Google said Friday that a YouTube channel known as KenFM was no longer available and that the person operating it would not be allowed to start another.

“We have long standing community guidelines policies that strikes are issued when our systems are notified of a policy violation of the rules for how to behave on YouTube,” the company said in a statement.

“Videos on the channel KenFM violated our COVID-19 policies and the channel was removed from YouTube after receiving the third strike for a video within 90 days on November 19th, 2020,” it said.

        Insight by Zendesk: VA, GSA and the Education Department will explore how agencies are dealing with the new customer service imperative in this free webinar.

KenFM was operated by Ken Jebsen, a former journalist who was fired by Germany’s public broadcaster rbb after anti-Semitic comments he had made came to light.

YouTube and others have vowed to crack down on the spread of misinformation about the coronavirus by users of their sites.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Media News Technology News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|20 2021 Association of American Colleges...
1|21 AFCEA NOVA 20th Annual Army IT Day
1|21 1st AIAA CFD Transition Modeling...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

After receiving second dose of Moderna vaccine, NIH Director notes it’s still important to follow the 3W’s