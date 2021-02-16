On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

By The Associated Press
February 16, 2021 11:43 am
1 min read
      

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft – Mojang

2. Bloons TD 6 – Ninja Kiwi

3. Heads Up! – Warner Bros.

4. Procreate Pocket – Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

5. Geometry Dash – RobTop Games AB

6. TouchRetouch – ADVA Soft GmbH

7. Monopoly – Marmalade Game Studio

8. Plague Inc. – Ndemic Creations

9. HotSchedules – HotSchedules

10. Facetune – Lightricks Ltd.

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. High Heels! – Zynga Inc.

2. TikTok – TikTok Pte. Ltd.

3. ZOOM Cloud Meetings – Zoom

4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream – Google LLC

5. Instagram – Instagram, Inc.

6. Robinhood: Investing for All – Robinhood Markets, Inc.

7. Facebook – Facebook, Inc.

8. Messenger – Facebook, Inc.

9. Snapchat – Snap, Inc.

10. Cash App – Square, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate – Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft – Mojang

3. GoodNotes 5 – Time Base Technology Limited

4. Notability – Ginger Labs

5. Bloons TD 6 – Ninja Kiwi

6. Five Nights at Freddy’s – Clickteam, LLC

7. Geometry Dash – RobTop Games AB

8. Ultimate Custom Night – Clickteam, LLC

9. Toca Kitchen 2 – Toca Boca AB

10. Monopoly – Marmalade Game Studio

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. ZOOM Cloud Meetings – Zoom

2. Blob Runner 3D – Zynga Inc.

3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream – Google LLC

4. Girl Genius! – Lion Studios

5. Roblox – Roblox Corporation

6. Netflix – Netflix, Inc.

7. Among Us! – InnerSloth LLC

8. Disney+ – Disney

9. Google Chrome – Google LLC

10. Slime Simulator Fluid Games – Marrisa Wei

