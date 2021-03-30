On Air: Panel Discussions
Technology News

The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

By The Associated Press
March 30, 2021 11:43 am
< a min read
      

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

3. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

4. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

5. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

8. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

9. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Rockstar Games

10. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!, King

2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

3. TikTok, TikTok Pte. Ltd.

4. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

5. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

6. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

7. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

8. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

9. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

10. Google Maps – Transit & Food, Google LLC

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

4. Notability, Ginger Labs

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

7. Toca Life: Hospital, Toca Boca AB

8. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

9. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

10. Toca Life: Vacation, Toca Boca AB

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!, King

2. Heroes Inc!, Lion Studios

3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

4. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

5. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

6. Disney+, Disney

7. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

8. Deep Clean Inc. 3D, Alictus

9. 911 Emergency Dispatcher, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD

10. Shoe Race, BoomHits sp. z o.o.

