The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

By The Associated Press
April 20, 2021 3:38 pm
Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

4. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

5. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

8. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

9. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Rockstar Games

10. True Skate, True Axi

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Robinhood: Investing for All, Robinhood Markets, Inc.

2. Coinbase – Buy & sell Bitcoin, Coinbase, Inc.

3. TikTok, TikTok Pte. Ltd.

4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

5. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

6. Slice It All!, Voodoo

7. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

8. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

9. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

10. Google Maps – Transit & Food, Google LLC

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. GoodNotes 5

4. Time Base, Technology Limited

5. Notability, Ginger Labs

6. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

9. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

10. Ultimate Custom Night, Clickteam, LLC

11. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Hair Challenge, Rollic Games

2. The Big Hit, Lion Studios

3. Sword Play! Ninja Slice Runner, AI Games FZ

4. Paper Fold, Good Job Games

5. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

6. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

7. Slice It All!, Voodoo

8. Bridge Race, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD

9. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

10. High Heels!, Zynga Inc.

