The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

Top Paid iPhone Apps:
1. Minecraft, Mojang
2. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
3. HotSchedules, HotSchedules
4. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
5. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.
6. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
7. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations
8. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Rockstar Games
9. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio
10. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.
Top Free iPhone Apps:
1. Robinhood: Investing for All, Robinhood Markets, Inc.
2. Coinbase – Buy & sell Bitcoin, Coinbase, Inc.
3. TikTok, TikTok Pte. Ltd.
4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
5. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.
6. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.
7. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.
8. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.
9. Google Maps, Google LLC
10. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC
Top Paid iPad Apps:
1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
2. Minecraft, Mojang
3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited
4. Notability, Ginger Labs
5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
7. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC
8. Papers, Please, 3909
9. Fun with Ragdolls, Jadon Barnes
10. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio
Top Free iPad Apps:
1. Animal Transform:Epic Race 3D, HippoTap, LLC
2. Makeover Run, MOONEE PUBLISHING LTD
3. Hair Challenge, Rollic Games
4. Paper Fold, Good Job Games
5. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
6. The Superhero League, Lion Studios
7. Ball Run 2048, KAYAC Inc.
8. Suspects: Mystery Mansion, Wildlife Studios
9. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom
10. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments