The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

By The Associated Press
May 25, 2021 11:30 am
< a min read
      

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

3. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

4. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

7. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

8. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Rockstar Games

9. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

10. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. CapCut, Bytedance Pte. Ltd

2. TikTok, TikTok Pte. Ltd.

3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

4. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

5. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

6. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

7. Google Maps, Google LLC

8. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

9. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

10. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

4. Notability, Ginger Labs

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

8. Daniel Tiger’s Day & Night, PBS KIDS

9. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

10. Fun with Ragdolls, Jadon Barnes

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Paper Fold, Good Job Games

2. Rob Master 3D, Alictus

3. Couples Yoga, Voodoo

4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

5. Hair Challenge, Rollic Games

6. Sculpt people, Crazy Labs

7. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

8. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

9. Disney+, Disney

10. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

