Technology News

The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

The Associated Press
June 15, 2021 12:36 pm
Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

3. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

5. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

8. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

9. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Rockstar Games

10. True Skate, True Axis

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Voilà AI Artist Cartoon Photo, Wemagine.ai LLP

2. Count Masters: Crowd Runner 3D, Tap2Play LLC

3. TikTok, TikTok Pte. Ltd.

4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

5. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

6. Google Maps, Google LLC

7. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

8. HBO Max: Stream TV & Movies,WarnerMedia

9. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

10. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

4. Notability, Ginger Labs

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

8. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

9. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

10. Toca Life: Hospital, Toca Boca AB

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Count Masters: Crowd Runner 3D, Tap2Play LLC

2. Fat 2 Fit!, Voodoo

3. Hair Challenge, Rollic Games

4. Voilà AI Artist Cartoon Photo, Wemagine.ai LLP

5. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

6. Disney+, Disney

7. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

8. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

9. HBO Max: Stream TV & Movies, WarnerMedia

10. TikTok, TikTok Pte. Ltd.

