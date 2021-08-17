On Air: Innovation in Government
The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

The Associated Press
August 17, 2021 12:33 pm
< a min read
      

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

4. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. True Skate, True Axis

7. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

8. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

9. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

10. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Rockstar Games

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. TikTok, TikTok Pte. Ltd.

2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

3. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

4. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

5. Google Maps, Google LLC

6. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

7. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

8. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

9. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc.

10. Remind: School Communication, remind101

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

4. Notability, Ginger Labs

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. Toca Life: Hospital, Toca Boca AB

8. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

9. Toca Life: Vacation, Toca Boca AB

10. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

2. Makeup Artist: Makeup Games, Beauty salon Studio

3. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

4. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

5. Disney+, Disney

6. TikTok, TikTok Pte. Ltd.

7. My Talking Angela 2, Outfit7 Limited

8. Google Chrome, Google LLC

9. Fidget Toys 3D, Tran Dinh Hung

10. Block Craft World: Craft.io, xGame

