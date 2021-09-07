On Air: Panel Discussions
The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

The Associated Press
September 7, 2021 11:58 am
Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

3. True Skate, True Axis

4. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

5. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

8. Bloons TD 5, Ninja Kiwi

9. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

10. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. TikTok, TikTok Pte. Ltd.

2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

3. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

4. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

5. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

6. Google Maps, Google LLC

7. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

8. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

9. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc.

10. Amazon Shopping, AMZN Mobile LLC

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

2. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

3. Notability, Ginger Labs

4. Minecraft, Mojang

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. Fantasy Football Draft Kit ’21, Roto Sports, Inc.

8. Toca Life: Hospital, Toca Boca AB

9. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

10. True Skate, True Axis

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Destiny Run, Voodoo

2. Make ’Em, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD

3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

4. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

5. Disney+, Disney

6. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

7. Pancake Run, Voodoo

8. Google Chrome, Google LLC

9. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

10. Hulu: Stream movies & TV shows, Hulu, LLC

Crew from California National Guard fight the Chaparral Fire