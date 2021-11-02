2 explosions heard in the Ugandan capital, Kampala

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Two loud explosions were heard in the Ugandan capital, Kampala, early Tuesday, witnesses reported.

They said one blast happened near a police station and another along a street near the parliamentary building. That blast appeared to target a building housing an insurance company, and the subsequent fire engulfed cars parked outside. Some lawmakers were seen evacuating the precincts of the parliamentary building nearby, according to national broadcaster UBC.

An eyewitness video posted online showed a plume of white smoke rising from the blast scene near the police station.

Police did not immediately comment, and it was not clear if the explosions were bomb attacks. There was no word on casualties.

Ugandan officials have been urging vigilance in the wake of a string of bomb explosions in recent weeks.

One person was killed and at least seven others wounded in an explosion at a restaurant in a suburb of Kampala on Oct. 23. The Allied Democratic Forces, an affiliate of the Islamic State Group in central Africa, claimed responsibility for that attack. That group has long been opposed to the rule of longtime President Yoweri Museveni, a U.S. security ally.

Another explosion two days later on a passenger bus killed only the suicide bomber, according to police.

Even before those attacks, the U.K. government had updated its Uganda travel advisory to say extremists “are very likely to try to carry out attacks” in this East African country.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.