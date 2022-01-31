On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Technology News

At least 10 killed in Kenya when vehicle runs over explosive

The Associated Press
January 31, 2022 3:50 am
< a min read
      

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A local official in northeastern Kenya says at least 10 people are dead after their vehicle ran over an explosive device on a highway Monday morning.

North Eastern regional commander George Seda said the blast occurred outside Mandera town. It was not clear how many people were in the vehicle. Witnesses said the toll could rise because others had serious injuries.

Police suspect the explosive device was placed by al-Shabab extremists operating in the area after crossing from nearby Somalia. The extremists are often blamed for such attacks in the border region, targeting both security forces and civilians.

A police report on Monday’s blast said the attackers fled toward the border.

        Federal News Network's Cyber Industry Exchange: Where does cybersecurity end and physical security begin for federal agencies? Find out at Federal News Network’s Industry Exchange: Cyber.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Technology News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|31 Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)...
1|31 Leverage Data to Make Faster, More...
1|31 Build Cross-Enterprise Workflows Fast...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Ulysses S. Grant Memorial near the U.S. Capitol