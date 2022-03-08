On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Technology News

Apple-Apps-Top-10

The Associated Press
March 8, 2022 3:59 pm
1 min read
      

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

        Insight by Qlik: Federal News Network surveyed five agencies to detail the current and future impact of SaaS across their mission areas. Download the survey to learn more.

4. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

7. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

8. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, Clickteam, LLC

9. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

10. Five Nights at Freddy’s 4, Clickteam, LLC

Top Free iPhone Apps:

        Read more: Technology News

1. Wordle!, Goldfinch Studios

2. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

4. Truth Social, T Media Tech LLC

5. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

6. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.

7. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

8. HBO Max: Stream TV & Movies, WarnerMedia

9. Messenger, Meta Platforms, Inc.

10. Coloring Match, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

4. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

5. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, Clickteam, LLC

6. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

7. Ultimate Custom Night, Clickteam, LLC

8. Five Nights at Freddy’s 4, Clickteam, LLC

9. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

10. Papa’s Cluckeria To Go!, Flipline Studios

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Coloring Match, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD

2. Frozen Honey ASMR, Crazy Labs

3. Money Rush, Rollic Games

4. Twerk Race 3D — Fun Run Game, Tap2Play LLC

5. Airport Security, Kwalee Ltd

6. Disney+, Disney

7. HBO Max: Stream TV & Movies, WarnerMedia

8. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

9. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

10. Peacock TV: Stream TV & Movies, Peacock TV LLC

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Media News Technology News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|15 Performance Driven Thinking for First...
3|15 8(a) STARS III GWAC DPA Training
3|15 Digital Transformation in a Time of...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Capitol Police take to their bikes