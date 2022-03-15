On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Listen Live
Technology News

Apple-Apps-Top-10

The Associated Press
March 15, 2022 11:12 am
< a min read
      

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. My Child Lebensborn, Sarepta Studio AS

3. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

        Insight by Qlik: Federal News Network surveyed five agencies to detail the current and future impact of SaaS across their mission areas. Download the survey to learn more.

4. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

7. Incredibox, So Far So Good

8. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

9. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios

10. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

Top Free iPhone Apps:

        Read more: Technology News

1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

2. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

3. Wordle!, Goldfinch Studios

4. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

5. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.

6. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

7. Messenger, Meta Platforms, Inc.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

8. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

9. Google Maps, Google LLC

10. Motionleap by Lightricks, Lightricks Ltd.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

4. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, Clickteam, LLC

9. Ultimate Custom Night, Clickteam, LLC

10. Toca Boo, Toca Boca AB

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Army Commander, Lion Studios

2. Disney+, Disney

3. Money Rush, Rollic Games

4. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

5. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

6. Coloring Match, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD

7. Frozen Honey ASMR, Crazy Labs

8. Wordle!, Goldfinch Studios

9. Twerk Race 3D — Fun Run Game, Tap2Play LLC

10. Rec Room, Rec Room Inc

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Media News Technology News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|21 ICS Proactive Defense: Leveraging...
3|21 SANS San Francisco Spring 2022
3|21 African Land Forces Summit (ALFS22)
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US soldiers deploy to Europe