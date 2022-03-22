Apple-Apps-Top-10

Top Paid iPhone Apps:
1. Minecraft, Mojang
2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.
3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
5. HotSchedules, HotSchedules
6. Incredibox, So Far So Good
7. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
8. Monopoly – Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio
9. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations
10. My Child Lebensborn, Sarepta Studio AS
Top Free iPhone Apps:
1. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.
2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
3. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.
4. ESPN Tournament Challenge, Disney
5. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.
6. Google Maps, Google LLC
7. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.
8. Messenger, Meta Platforms, Inc.
9. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC
10. Wordle!, Goldfinch Studios
Top Paid iPad Apps:
1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
2. Minecraft, Mojang
3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited
4. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames
5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
7. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC
8. Ultimate Custom Night, Clickteam, LLC
9. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, Clickteam, LLC
10. Toca Life: Hospital, Toca Boca AB
Top Free iPad Apps:
1. DIY Joystick, Crazy Labs
2. Disney+, Disney
3. Coloring Match, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
4. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.
5. Twerk Race 3D — Fun Run Game, Tap2Play LLC
6. Roblox, Roblox Corporation
7. Money Rush, Rollic Games
8. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
9. Stickman Combat Legend, Le Anh Pham
10. DOP 4: Draw One Part, SayGames LTD
