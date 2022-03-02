Dominion partners with schools on STEM diversity initiative

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Dominion Energy on Tuesday announced a partnership with the The Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities on a $2 million initiative to promote diversity in technology education.

The three-year initiative will provide funding to seven colleges in locations where Dominion does business. The money will be used to create summer bridge programs for high school students interested in careers and enrichment in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education.

The program is geared toward improving equity for Hispanic students, but all students are welcome to apply. Participating universities are still developing details of their programs, but Dominion expects more than 1,250 students will be able to participate over the next three years.

The participating schools are George Mason University, Northern Virginia Community College, Sampson Community College, University of Connecticut at Stamford, University of North Carolina at Pembroke, University of Puerto Rico at Mayaguez and Utah Valley University.

The programs will launch this summer and information on how to apply will be released in the spring.

