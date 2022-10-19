Trending:
AP Top Technology News at 1:08 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
October 19, 2022 1:08 am
Netflix rebounds from recent subscriber losses with 3Q gain

NY leaders propose measures to keep violent videos offline

Amazon workers reject union bid in upstate New York

Meta agrees to sell Giphy, ending battle with UK regulators

11 more crash deaths are linked to automated-tech vehicles

Co-CEO of SKorean chat app steps down over service outage

Electric vehicles take center stage at pared-back Paris show

German cybersecurity chief out amid reports of Russia ties

Take note: Utah Jazz may have lost their hashtag to Apple

Kanye West to buy conservative social media platform Parler

