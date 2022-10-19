AP Top Technology News at 1:08 a.m. EDT

Netflix rebounds from recent subscriber losses with 3Q gain
NY leaders propose measures to keep violent videos offline
Amazon workers reject union bid in upstate New York
Meta agrees to sell Giphy, ending battle with UK regulators
11 more crash deaths are linked to automated-tech vehicles
Co-CEO of SKorean chat app steps down over service outage
Electric vehicles take center stage at pared-back Paris show
German cybersecurity chief...
READ MORE
Netflix rebounds from recent subscriber losses with 3Q gain
NY leaders propose measures to keep violent videos offline
Amazon workers reject union bid in upstate New York
Meta agrees to sell Giphy, ending battle with UK regulators
11 more crash deaths are linked to automated-tech vehicles
Co-CEO of SKorean chat app steps down over service outage
Electric vehicles take center stage at pared-back Paris show
German cybersecurity chief out amid reports of Russia ties
Take note: Utah Jazz may have lost their hashtag to Apple
Kanye West to buy conservative social media platform Parler
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.