AP Top Technology News at 1:24 p.m. EDT

Meet the judge who tamed the Musk-Twitter trial

Netflix sets $7 monthly price for its ad-supported service

Meta hits back in fight with FTC over VR company acquisition

US opts to not rebuild renowned Puerto Rico telescope

Poll: Most in US say misinformation spurs extremism, hate

Why Meta’s virtual-reality avatars are finally getting legs

Japan’s Sony, Honda jointly making EVs for 2026 US delivery

Indonesia gears up to...

READ MORE