AP Top Technology News at 11:50 a.m. EDT

Musk has a ‘super app’ plan for Twitter. It’s super vague
Officials: Musk seeks US funds for Ukraine satellite network
Meet the judge who tamed the Musk-Twitter trial
Netflix sets $7 monthly price for its ad-supported service
Meta hits back in fight with FTC over VR company acquisition
US opts to not rebuild renowned Puerto Rico telescope
Poll: Most in US say misinformation spurs extremism, hate
Why Meta’s...
READ MORE
Musk has a ‘super app’ plan for Twitter. It’s super vague
Officials: Musk seeks US funds for Ukraine satellite network
Meet the judge who tamed the Musk-Twitter trial
Netflix sets $7 monthly price for its ad-supported service
Meta hits back in fight with FTC over VR company acquisition
US opts to not rebuild renowned Puerto Rico telescope
Poll: Most in US say misinformation spurs extremism, hate
Why Meta’s virtual-reality avatars are finally getting legs
Japan’s Sony, Honda jointly making EVs for 2026 US delivery
Indonesia gears up to start its first high-speed rail line
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.