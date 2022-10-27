AP Top Technology News at 12:15 a.m. EDT

Musk lugs sink into Twitter HQ as $44B deal deadline looms

Meta fined $24.7M for campaign finance disclosure violations

Facebook parent Meta’s revenue, profit decline amid ad slump

Ford disbands Argo AI autonomous vehicle unit, posts loss

Renters face charging dilemma as U.S. cities move toward EVs

Samsung officially names third-generation heir Lee chairman

Edmunds: Ford Lightning vs Rivian R1T

Naomi Alderman novel 'The Future' scheduled for next fall

Naomi Alderman novel ‘The Future’ scheduled for next fall

South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix worries about China future

Google’s ad sales slow dramatically, eroding parent’s profit

