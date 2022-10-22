On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Technology News

AP Top Technology News at 12:18 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
October 22, 2022 12:18 am
Republican committee sues Google over email spam filters
Report: TikTok bad at culling US election misinformation ads
Social media platforms brace for midterm elections mayhem
Yellen boosting Biden’s agenda in Virginia as midterms near
Australia flags new corporate penalties for privacy breaches
Taylor Swift drops ‘3am’ edition of ‘Midnights,’ music video
Social media stocks slip amid Musk, Snap news
Report: Elon Musk plans to cut 75% of Twitter...

French police probe multiple cuts of major internet cables

