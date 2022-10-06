AP Top Technology News at 12:32 a.m. EDT

Twitter under Musk? Most of the plans are a mystery
EXPLAINER: What’s next in Musk’s epic battle with Twitter?
Experts: Russia finding new ways to spread propaganda videos
EXPLAINER: Musk Twitter turnaround reflects legal challenges
Australia updates law to protect data after Optus hack
Nigeria regulator seeks $70M penalty in lawsuit against Meta
A timeline of billionaire Elon Musk’s bid to control Twitter
White House unveils artificial intelligence...
READ MORE
Twitter under Musk? Most of the plans are a mystery
EXPLAINER: What’s next in Musk’s epic battle with Twitter?
Experts: Russia finding new ways to spread propaganda videos
EXPLAINER: Musk Twitter turnaround reflects legal challenges
Australia updates law to protect data after Optus hack
Nigeria regulator seeks $70M penalty in lawsuit against Meta
A timeline of billionaire Elon Musk’s bid to control Twitter
White House unveils artificial intelligence ‘Bill of Rights’
Musk says he wants Twitter again and will pay $44B price
Seattle woman gets probation for massive Capital One hack
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.