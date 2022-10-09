AP Top Technology News at 3:12 p.m. EDT

China lashes out at latest U.S. export controls on chips
To buy Twitter, Musk has to keep banks, investors on board
Judge delays Twitter trial, gives Musk time to seal buyout
Binance crypto exchange hit by latest digital currency hack
Biden order promises EU citizens better data privacy
Commerce tightens export controls on high end chips to China
Ukraine nuclear plant reconnected to grid after line was cut
...
READ MORE
China lashes out at latest U.S. export controls on chips
To buy Twitter, Musk has to keep banks, investors on board
Judge delays Twitter trial, gives Musk time to seal buyout
Binance crypto exchange hit by latest digital currency hack
Biden order promises EU citizens better data privacy
Commerce tightens export controls on high end chips to China
Ukraine nuclear plant reconnected to grid after line was cut
Munich Re to stop its backing for new oil, gas fields
Polling software CEO given bond, deadline to surrender in LA
Twitter under Musk? Most of the plans are a mystery
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.