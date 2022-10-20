AP Top Technology News at 5:09 a.m. EDT

Poor, less white US neighborhoods get worst internet deals

Tesla 3Q profit more than doubles from a year ago to $3.29B

Norway intel agency takes over probe into drone sightings

Netflix rebounds from recent subscriber losses with 3Q gain

UN genocide official: Hate speech is fueling Ethiopia’s war

Co-CEO of SKorean chat app steps down over service outage

Nokia sees improved 3Q profit, sales on strong demand for 5G READ MORE