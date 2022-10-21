On Air: America in the Morning
Trending:
Listen Live
Technology News

AP Top Technology News at 5:39 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
October 21, 2022 5:39 am
< a min read
      

Social media platforms brace for midterm elections mayhem
Report: Elon Musk plans to cut 75% of Twitter workforce
Amazon shuts online store fabric.com in cost-cutting move
Poor, less white US neighborhoods get worst internet deals
Tesla 3Q profit more than doubles from a year ago to $3.29B
Norway intel agency takes over probe into drone sightings
Netflix rebounds from recent subscriber losses with 3Q gain
UN genocide official:...

READ MORE

Social media platforms brace for midterm elections mayhem

Report: Elon Musk plans to cut 75% of Twitter workforce

Amazon shuts online store fabric.com in cost-cutting move

Poor, less white US neighborhoods get worst internet deals

Tesla 3Q profit more than doubles from a year ago to $3.29B

Norway intel agency takes over probe into drone sightings

Netflix rebounds from recent subscriber losses with 3Q gain

UN genocide official: Hate speech is fueling Ethiopia’s war

Thai regulator approves $7.3 billion telecoms carrier merger

Co-CEO of SKorean chat app steps down over service outage

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Technology News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|27 DigiMarCon Africa 2022 - Digital...
10|27 Catch 'Em in the Act: An...
10|27 Embracing Strategic Portfolio...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories