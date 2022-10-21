AP Top Technology News at 5:39 a.m. EDT

Social media platforms brace for midterm elections mayhem
Report: Elon Musk plans to cut 75% of Twitter workforce
Amazon shuts online store fabric.com in cost-cutting move
Poor, less white US neighborhoods get worst internet deals
Tesla 3Q profit more than doubles from a year ago to $3.29B
Norway intel agency takes over probe into drone sightings
Netflix rebounds from recent subscriber losses with 3Q gain
UN genocide official:...
READ MORE
Social media platforms brace for midterm elections mayhem
Report: Elon Musk plans to cut 75% of Twitter workforce
Amazon shuts online store fabric.com in cost-cutting move
Poor, less white US neighborhoods get worst internet deals
Tesla 3Q profit more than doubles from a year ago to $3.29B
Norway intel agency takes over probe into drone sightings
Netflix rebounds from recent subscriber losses with 3Q gain
UN genocide official: Hate speech is fueling Ethiopia’s war
Thai regulator approves $7.3 billion telecoms carrier merger
Co-CEO of SKorean chat app steps down over service outage
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.