Technology News

Apple-Apps-Top-10

The Associated Press
October 11, 2022 11:45 am
< a min read
      

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

3. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

4. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

5. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

6. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

7. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios

8. Rovio Classics: AB, Rovio Entertainment Oyj

9. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

10. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

2. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

3. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

4. Google, Google LLC

5. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.

6. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

7. BeReal. Your friends for real., BeReal

8. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

9. Google Maps, Google LLC

10. Messenger, Meta Platforms, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

5. Poppy Playtime Chapter 2, MOBGames

6. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

7. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames

8. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

9. Toca Boo, Toca Boca AB

10. forScore, forScore, LLC

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

2. Disney+, Disney

3. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

4. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

5. Google Chrome, Google LLC

6. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

7. Amazon Prime Video, AMZN Mobile LLC

8. Survivor!.io, HABBY

9. Hulu: Stream shows & movies, Hulu, LLC

10. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

Top Stories