Embed-Charts-Broadband-Inequity, ADVISORY

BROADBAND-INEQUITY — Charts. Internet service providers often offer drastically different speeds to different customers, even when those customers live in different parts of the same city, according to an analysis by The Markup. In many locations, service can be so slow it doesn’t meet federal regulators’ definition of broadband, but providers often charge the same amount for it as they do for faster service elsewhere. In dozens of U.S. cities, the neighborhoods where providers only offer their slowest levels of service tend to have lower median incomes and lower proportions of white residents. These charts are current as of Oct. 19, 2022, and will not update. With story: AP-US–Broadband-Inequity. Source: The Markup analysis of data from AT&T, Verizon, CenturyLink and EarthLink.

Homes in most cities’ least white areas often get offered slower internet service

Internet providers offer different speeds for the same price

