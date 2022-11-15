On Air: All About Data
Apple-Apps-Top-10

The Associated Press
November 15, 2022 12:33 pm
Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

3. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

5. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

6. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

7. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios

8. Rovio Classics: AB, Rovio Entertainment Oyj

9. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

10. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Gas, Find Your Crush

2. Temu: Team Up, Price Down, Temu

3. CapCut – Video Editor, Bytedance Pte. Ltd

4. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

5. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

6. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

7. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.

8. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

9. Google, Google LLC

10. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

5. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames

6. Poppy Playtime Chapter 2, MOBGames

7. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

8. Rovio Classics: AB, Rovio Entertainment Oyj

9. Nomad Sculpt, Hexanomad

10. Kyoku Flashcards, David Cordero

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

2. Mods for Melon Playground 3D, Vladyslav Pimkin

3. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

4. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

5. Disney+, Disney

6. Google Chrome, Google LLC

7. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

8. YouTube Kids, Google LLC

9. Hulu: Stream shows & movies, Hulu, LLC

10. Amazon Prime Video, AMZN Mobile LLC

