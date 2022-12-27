On Air: Off The Shelf
Technology News

Apple-Apps-Top-10

The Associated Press
December 27, 2022 11:40 am
Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

4. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

5. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

6. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios

7. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

8. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

9. Monopoly – Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio

10. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Rockstar Games

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

2. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

3. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

4. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

5. CapCut – Video Editor, Bytedance Pte. Ltd

6. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

7. Temu: Team Up, Price Down, Temu

8. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.

9. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

10. Spotify – Music and Podcasts, Spotify

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

5. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames

6. Poppy Playtime Chapter 2, MOBGames

7. Stardew Valley, ConcernedApe

8. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

9. Monopoly – Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio

10. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

2. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

3. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

4. Disney+, Disney

5. YouTube Kids, Google LLC

6. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

7. Subway Surfers, Sybo Games ApS

8. Toca Life World: Build a Story, Toca Boca AB

9. Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game, Amanotes Pte. Ltd.

10. Among Us!, InnerSloth LLC

