Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

NORTH CAROLINA

BIDEN-HANUKKAH WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is condemning growing antisemitism in remarks for a Hanukkah reception at the White House that will include a menorah lighting and blessing. White House officials say the Democratic president will tell guests at the Monday night event that silence is complicity and will add that it’s imperative that hate, violence and antisemitism are condemned. Among those invited to the event are a Holocaust survivor and retired public school teacher and a rabbi at Temple Emanuel in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. A menorah has been added to the White House holiday collection this year, lit nightly during the eight-day Jewish festival of Hanukkah. SENT: 300 words, photos, audio. Reception scheduled for 7 p.m. EST.

VIRGINIA

DEPP HEARD TRIAL

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have settled their defamation lawsuits following a high-profile trial earlier this year in which the former couple accused each other of physical and verbal abuse. Heard announced the settlement Monday on social media. Both sides had filed appeals of various aspects of the jury’s verdicts in June. The seven-person civil jury had awarded Depp $10 million in damages, but also awarded $2 million to Heard. Depp’s camp said the deal includes a $1 million payment from her to him that he plans to donate to charity. By Matthew Barakat. SENT: 450 words, photos.

PETS-HOLIDAY HOME STAYS

NEW YORK — Traveling with dogs can be stressful. Throw in holiday home stays at one of the most chaotic times of the year and double that stress for humans and animals alike. That’s especially true when hosts have pets of their own. Dog owners should plan ahead and communicate freely with their hosts ahead of time. That’s to avoid spoiling the experience or, worst case, causing physical harm. Trainers say enrichment toys can help calm a pet in a new environment. So can toting along their crates if they’re already crate-trained. Introducing a dog to young children for the first time should be done slowly and carefully.By Leanne Italie. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

THE AP INTERVIEW-GOV. LARRY HOGAN

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Associated Press interviews Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan about his two terms, his criticism of former President Donald Trump and whether he might run against him for president in 2024. By Brian Witte. UPCOMING.

ELECTION 2024-BIDEN

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden toasted a reelection campaign with his French counterpart. He and the Rev. Al Sharpton talked about the prospect during a photo-op. And, for someone who often meanders through his thoughts, Biden has been notably explicit about his political plans. He he told reporters after the November midterms he intends “to run again,” noting that his family supports another campaign. None of that has silenced a Washington parlor game about whether Biden will follow through with a second presidential campaign. The speculation reflects a persistent skepticism among some that Biden will ask voters to keep him in the White House until he’s 86. By Will Weissert and Zeke Miller. SENT: 1,110 words, photos.

SPORTS

BKN–HORNETS-KINGS

The Charlotte Hornets visit the Sacramento Kings. By Cameron Salerno. UPCOMING: 600 words.

BKC–DELAWARE-RIDER

Delaware plays Rider at Alumni Gymnasium. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

FBN–PANTHERS ANALYSIS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A loss to the Steelers on Sunday dropped the Panthers to 5-9 on the season, assuring them a fifth straight losing season under owner David Tepper. But Carolina remains in the playoff hunt and still controls its own destiny. Three wins and the Panthers win the NFC South. By Steve Reed. UPCOMING. 700 words, photos by 5p.m. ET

LOCALIZATION:

HOMELESS COUNT-LOCALIZE IT — A national tally of homelessness released Monday finds that the total number of unhoused people across the U.S. was about the same earlier this year as it was in 2020, before the coronavirus pandemic hit the nation hard. The result represents a balancing of conflicting forces sparked by the pandemic: job losses and rising rents along with eviction protections and tax breaks. We offer ideas for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides here.

ASIAN GROWTH-LOCALIZE IT — The Asian population alone, not in combination with any other race, was the fastest growing stand-alone racial and ethnic category in the U.S. in the past decade, swelling by 35.5%, according to the 2020 census. We provide tips on how to report on Asian population growth in your area. Find the latest Localize It guides here.

REAL ID DEADLINE-LOCALIZE IT — The federal government recently pushed back enforcement of tougher identification requirements to fly domestically for another two years because of pandemic-related delays. The Department of Homeland Security moved the deadline for what’s called Real ID from May 3, 2023, to May 7, 2025. We offer ideas and resources for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides here.

VIDEO

11 seriously injured in Hawaii flight turbulence

5 killed in Canadian condo shooting; gunman dead

Twitter poll closes, most users vote for Musk exit

Thousands lose power after storm pummels Northeast

AUDIO

US homeless numbers stay about the same as before pandemic

Anti-abortion priest Pavone defrocked for blasphemous posts

Jan. 6 panel pushes Trump’s prosecution in forceful finish

‘Avatar 2’ makes waves with $134 million domestic debut

U.S. STORIES

CAPITOL RIOT-PROUD BOYS — Jury selection was expected to get underway Monday in the seditious conspiracy trial of former Proud Boys national chairman Enrique Tarrio and four other members of the extremist group. They are charged in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Defense attorneys have denied that the Proud Boys leaders planned or led an attack on the Capitol. Tarrio and four of his lieutenants are heading to trial in Washington just weeks after two leaders of another extremist group, the Oath Keepers, were convicted of seditious conspiracy. Their case was seen as a major victory for the Justice Department’s extensive Jan. 6 prosecution. By Michael Kunzelman and Alanna Durkin Richer. SENT: 660 words, photos. Developing.

TWITTER-MUSK — More than half of 17.5 million users who responded to a poll that asked whether billionaire Elon Musk should step down as head of Twitter voted yes when the poll closed on Monday. There was no immediate announcement from Twitter, or Musk, about whether that would happen, though he said that he would abide by the results. Musk has clashed with some users on multiple fronts and on Sunday, he asked Twitter users to decide if he should stay in charge of the social media platform after acknowledging he made a mistake in launching new speech restrictions that banned mentions of rival social media websites.. By AP Technology Writer Matt O’Brien. SENT: 850 words, photos. Developing.

HAWAII FLIGHT TURBULENCE — Severe turbulence rocked a flight from Phoenix to Honolulu Sunday, seriously injuring 11 people in what an Hawaiian Airlines official called an isolated and unusual event. Jon Snook, the airline’s chief operating officer, says the flight was full, carrying 278 passengers and 10 crew members. SENT: 650 words, photos. Developing.

