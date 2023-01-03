On Air: Panel Discussions
Technology News

Apple-Movies-Top-10

The Associated Press
January 3, 2023 11:59 am
< a min read
      

Movies US charts:

1. Knives Out

2. Top Gun: Maverick

3. The Woman King

4. Triangle of Sadness

5. Violent Night

6. Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

7. The Fabelmans

8. Avatar

9. Ticket to Paradise

10. Smile

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. The Fabelmans

2. Tár

3. Poker Face

4. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

5. Spoiler Alert

6. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

7. Aftersun

8. Decision to Leave

9. Missing 411: The UFO Connection

10. Apocalypto

