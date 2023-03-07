Apple-Apps-Top-10

On Air: Panel Discussions
The Associated Press
March 7, 2023 11:44 am
Top Paid iPhone Apps: 1. Minecraft, Mojang 2. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited 3. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi 4. HotSchedules 5. Red’s First Flight, Rovio Entertainment Oyj 6. Heads Up!, Warner Bros. 7. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios 8. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations 9. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB 10. Incredibox, So Far So Good

Top Free iPhone Apps: 1. Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire, Temu 2. CapCut – Video Editor, Bytedance Pte. Ltd 3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC 4. TikTok, TikTok Ltd. 5. Instagram, Instagram, Inc. 6. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc. 7. Snapchat, Snap, Inc. 8. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC 9. Messenger, Meta Platforms, Inc. 10. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps: 1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 2. Minecraft, Mojang 3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB 4. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited 5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi 6. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames 7. Stardew Valley, ConcernedApe 8. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB 9. Incredibox, So Far So Good 10. Poppy Playtime Chapter 2, MOBGames

Top Free iPad Apps: 1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC 2. Netflix, Netflix, Inc. 3. Roblox, Roblox Corporation 4. Disney+, Disney 5. Google Chrome, Google LLC 6. TikTok, TikTok Ltd. 7. Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire, Temu 8. Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game, Amanotes Pte. Ltd. 9. YouTube Kids, Google LLC 10. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

