Apple App Store – Top Apps

Top Free iPhone Apps (US):
1.Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire, Temu
2.CapCut – Video Editor, Bytedance Pte. Ltd
3.TikTok, TikTok Ltd.
4.Instagram, Instagram, Inc.
5.YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
6.Snapchat, Snap, Inc.
7.Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.
8.Chat with Ask AI, Codeway Dijital Hizmetler Anonim Sirketi
9.WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc.
10.Google, Google LLC
Top Paid iPhone Apps (US):
1.Minecraft, Mojang
2.Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited
3.Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
4.Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
5.Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios
6.Heads Up!, Warner Bros.
7.HotSchedules, HotSchedules
8.Monopoly – Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio
9.Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations
10.Incredibox, So Far So Good
