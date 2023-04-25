On Air: Federal Monthly Insights
Apple App Store – Top Apps

The Associated Press
April 25, 2023 1:59 pm
Top Free iPhone Apps (US):

1.Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire, Temu

2.CapCut – Video Editor, Bytedance Pte. Ltd

3.TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

4.Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

5.YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

6.Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

7.Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.

8.Chat with Ask AI, Codeway Dijital Hizmetler Anonim Sirketi

9.WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc.

10.Google, Google LLC

Top Paid iPhone Apps (US):

1.Minecraft, Mojang

2.Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

3.Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

4.Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

5.Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios

6.Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

7.HotSchedules, HotSchedules

8.Monopoly – Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio

9.Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

10.Incredibox, So Far So Good

Top Stories