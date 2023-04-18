On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
Technology News

Apple App Store – Top Apps

The Associated Press
April 18, 2023 11:32 am
< a min read
      

Top Free iPhone Apps (US): 1. Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire, Temu

2. CapCut – Video Editor, Bytedance Pte. Ltd

3. FaceApp: Perfect Face Editor, FaceApp Technology Limited

4. Dairy Queen, International Dairy Queen, Inc.

        Insight by Maximus: Having data at...

READ MORE

Top Free iPhone Apps (US): 1. Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire, Temu

2. CapCut – Video Editor, Bytedance Pte. Ltd

3. FaceApp: Perfect Face Editor, FaceApp Technology Limited

4. Dairy Queen, International Dairy Queen, Inc.

        Federal News Network's Industry Exchange Data: Are you taking full advantage of data to drive change in your agency? Join us on May 8 to discover the latest techniques and technologies to help do just that.

5. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

6. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

7. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

8. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.

9. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

10. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc.

Top Paid iPhone Apps (US): 1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

        Read more: Technology News

3. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

4. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

7. Monopoly – Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio

8. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

9. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

10. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Technology News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|24 2023 Holistic Health and Fitness...
4|24 RSA Conference 2023
4|24 Kaseya Connect Global
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories