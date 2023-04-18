Correction: Taiwan-China-Cutting Internet story

NANGAN, Taiwan (AP) — In a story published March 8, 2023, about the lack of internet access on Taiwan’s outlying islands near China, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the backup satellite plan has been stalled because of a law in Taiwan that requires providers to be at least 51% owned by a domestic shareholder. Taiwan’s Digital Ministry says the project doesn’t fall under that legal requirement.

