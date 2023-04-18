On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Correction: Taiwan-China-Cutting Internet story

HUIZHONG WU and JOHNSON LAI
April 18, 2023 7:46 am
NANGAN, Taiwan (AP) — In a story published March 8, 2023, about the lack of internet access on Taiwan’s outlying islands near China, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the backup satellite plan has been stalled because of a law in Taiwan that requires providers to be at least 51% owned by a domestic shareholder. Taiwan’s Digital Ministry says the project doesn’t fall under that legal requirement.

