Technology News

Apple App Store – Top Apps

The Associated Press
May 9, 2023 11:27 am
Top Free iPhone Apps (US):

1. Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire, Temu

2. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

3. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

5. CapCut – Video Editor, Bytedance Pte. Ltd

6. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.

7. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

8. Google, Google LLC

9. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc.

10. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

Top Paid iPhone Apps (US):

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

4. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. Incredibox, So Far So Good

7. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios

8. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

9. Monopoly – Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio

10. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

Technology News

