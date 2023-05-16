On Air: Panel Discussions
Technology News

Apple App Store – Top Apps

The Associated Press
May 16, 2023 11:34 am
< a min read
      

Top Free iPhone Apps (US):

1. Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire, Temu

2. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

3. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

5. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

6. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.

7. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc.

8. CapCut – Video Editor, Bytedance Pte. Ltd

9. Google, Google LLC

10. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

Top Paid iPhone Apps (US):

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

4. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios

5. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

6. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

7. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

8. Incredibox, So Far So Good

9. Monopoly – Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio

10. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

Top Stories