Apple App Store – Top Apps

The Associated Press
May 30, 2023 2:27 pm
< a min read
      

1. Max: Stream HBO, TV, & Movies, WarnerMedia Global Digital Services, LLC

2. Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire, Temu

3. ChatGPT, OpenAI

4. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

5. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

6. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

7. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc.

8. Google Maps, Google LLC

9. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

10. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.

Top Paid iPhone Apps (US):

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

4. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

5. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

6. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

7. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

8. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios

9. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, Clickteam, LLC

10. Monopoly – Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio

