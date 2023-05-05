Apple, Expedia rise; Lyft, Bio-Rad Laboratories fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:
Apple Inc., up $7.78 to $173.57.
The iPhone maker beat Wall Street’s fiscal second-quarter financial forecasts.
Expedia Group, up $4.37 to $93.54.
The online travel company reported strong first-quarter revenue.
DoorDash Inc., up 7 cents to $62.90
The delivery service beat analysts’ first-quarter financial forecasts.
Lyft Inc., down $2.06 to $8.63.
The ride-hailing company gave investors a weak revenue forecast.
Carvana Co., up $1.76 to $8.96.
The online used car retailer gave investors an encouraging financial update.
Bill Holdings Inc., up $14.13 to $94.04.
The payment processing software company raised its profit forecast for the year.
Live Nation Entertainment Inc., up $10.09 to $77.16.
The ticket seller and concert promoter beat analysts’ first-quarter earnings forecasts.
Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., down $77.37 to $385.24.
The maker of instruments for biomedical research reported weak first-quarter earnings and revenue.
