On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Technology News

Apple, Expedia rise; Lyft, Bio-Rad Laboratories fall

The Associated Press
May 5, 2023 4:17 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Apple Inc., up $7.78 to $173.57.

The iPhone maker beat Wall Street’s fiscal second-quarter financial forecasts.

Expedia Group, up $4.37 to $93.54.

        Insight by Censys: During this...

READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Apple Inc., up $7.78 to $173.57.

The iPhone maker beat Wall Street’s fiscal second-quarter financial forecasts.

Expedia Group, up $4.37 to $93.54.

        Insight by Carahsoft: How can agencies achieve an excellent customer experience with improved cybersecurity? During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will discuss the shift to the cloud and identity and access management strategy with agency and industry leaders.

The online travel company reported strong first-quarter revenue.

DoorDash Inc., up 7 cents to $62.90

The delivery service beat analysts’ first-quarter financial forecasts.

Lyft Inc., down $2.06 to $8.63.

The ride-hailing company gave investors a weak revenue forecast.

Carvana Co., up $1.76 to $8.96.

The online used car retailer gave investors an encouraging financial update.

Bill Holdings Inc., up $14.13 to $94.04.

        Read more: Technology News

The payment processing software company raised its profit forecast for the year.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc., up $10.09 to $77.16.

The ticket seller and concert promoter beat analysts’ first-quarter earnings forecasts.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., down $77.37 to $385.24.

The maker of instruments for biomedical research reported weak first-quarter earnings and revenue.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News Technology News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|11 AFCEA NOVA Small Business IT Day 2023
5|11 Next Generation of Software Lunch &...
5|11 Search, Observe, and Protect with...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories