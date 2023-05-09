General Motors hires former Apple exec to run software unit

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors has hired a former high-ranking executive at Apple to run a new software organization at the automaker. Mike Abbott is joining GM as executive vice president of software on May 22, the Detroit manufacturer said Tuesday. He’ll report directly to CEO Mary Barra. Abbott formerly was vice president of engineering for Apple’s cloud services division, leading a team that developed infrastructure for all of the company’s cloud-based services including iCloud,... READ MORE

Mike Abbott is joining GM as executive vice president of software on May 22, the Detroit manufacturer said Tuesday. He’ll report directly to CEO Mary Barra.

Abbott formerly was vice president of engineering for Apple’s cloud services division, leading a team that developed infrastructure for all of the company’s cloud-based services including iCloud, iMessage, mail and account security, GM said. He also was a partner at investment firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, focusing on the mobile device and cloud computing areas.

GM and other automakers are looking to software as a major revenue source in the future as fleet and other buyers seek vehicle diagnostic systems, partially automated driving software and other services.

