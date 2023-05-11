On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Technology News

Sweden charges man for spreading sensitive military information online

The Associated Press
May 11, 2023 6:06 am
< a min read
      

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Swedish prosecutors said that a 50-year-old man was charged on Thursday with spreading sensitive military information online.

The man, who authorities didn’t identify, administered a database that was used for the exchange of secret information, said Lars Hedvall, a senior prosecutor with the National Security Unit. The information was posted in a forum that he allegedly was responsible for.

He was charged with suspected “gross unauthorized possession of secret information”...

READ MORE

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Swedish prosecutors said that a 50-year-old man was charged on Thursday with spreading sensitive military information online.

The man, who authorities didn’t identify, administered a database that was used for the exchange of secret information, said Lars Hedvall, a senior prosecutor with the National Security Unit. The information was posted in a forum that he allegedly was responsible for.

He was charged with suspected “gross unauthorized possession of secret information” and sharing “secret and sensitive information about a large number of defense facilities” online.

Hedvall called the man’s alleged actions “serious” because the information was “of great importance for the defense of the kingdom.”

        Insight by Rancher Government Solutions: The government is grappling with the mechanics of addressing whether their software supply chain is secure. Download our new ebook to get a snapshot from leaders at CISA, the IT Industry Council and DoD’s National Counterintelligence and Security Center into current efforts.

It is unclear whether a foreign power actually got hold of the information that was spread on the unnamed forum where he posted the information.

Hedvall told Swedish news agency TT that the 50-year man is ”a private person who has a very big interest in defense facilities.” Citing the charge sheet, TT said the man disseminated secret and sensitive information about a large number of defense facilities between 2015 and 2017.

Sweden’s domestic security agency was involved in the investigation. No date for a trial was announced.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Technology News World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|17 MAS Sales Reporting Portal Training
5|17 FAST23 Virtual Conference: Building a...
5|17 How to Reduce Cyber Risk With Modern...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories