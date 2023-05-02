On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
Technology News

US-Apple-Books-Top-10

The Associated Press
May 2, 2023 12:27 pm
1 min read
      

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List): 1. Happy Place by Emily Henry (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. Simply Lies by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

3. Breakneck by Marc Cameron (Kensington Books)

4. The 23rd Midnight by James Patterson & Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown and Company)

READ MORE

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List): 1. Happy Place by Emily Henry (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. Simply Lies by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

3. Breakneck by Marc Cameron (Kensington Books)

4. The 23rd Midnight by James Patterson & Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown and Company)

        Federal News Network's Industry Exchange Data: Are you taking full advantage of data to drive change in your agency? Join us on May 8 to discover the latest techniques and technologies to help do just that.

5. Escaping Shadows by Kathleen Brooks (Laurens Publishing)

6. Small Mercies by Dennis Lehane (Harper)

7. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

8. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

9. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (A Hunger Games Novel) by Suzanne Collins (Scholastic Inc.)

10. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave (S&S Marysue Rucci Books)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List): 1. Greenlights (Unabridged) by Matthew McConaughey (Random House Audio)

2. Happy Place (Unabridged) by Emily Henry (Penguin Audio)

        Read more: Technology News

3. The Guest List by Lucy Foley (HarperAudio)

4. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Audio)

5. The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene (Highbridge Company)

6. The Last Thing He Told Me (Unabridged) by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster Audio)

7. Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity (Unabridged) by MD & Peter Attia (Random House Audio)

8. Can’t Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds (Unabridged) by David Goggins (Lioncrest Publishing)

9. Lessons in Chemistry: A Novel (Unabridged) by Bonnie Garmus (Random House Audio)

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

10. The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times (Unabridged) by Michelle Obama (Random House Audio)

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Entertainment News Technology News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|8 Informatica World
5|8 La Jolla Government Contracts Week 2023
5|8 FAR Week La Jolla - 2023
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories